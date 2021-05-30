Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish unveils dates, cities for 2022 UK tour ‘Happier Than Ever’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 30, 2021

Billie Eilish unveils dates, cities for 2022 UK tour ‘Happier Than Ever’

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently turned to social media and announced the official dates and cities on her upcoming 2022 world tour titled Happier Than Ever.

The official list was announced shortly after tickets went on sale and it all begins from June 3rd all the way into July 2nd.

The UK special features stops in one of Britain’s well-known cities including, Belfast, Dublin, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin and Paris.

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, ex-husband Marc Anthony spotted together after Ben Affleck getaway

Jennifer Lopez, ex-husband Marc Anthony spotted together after Ben Affleck getaway

Bella Hadid gets support from Susan Sarandon for being the voice of Palestinians

Bella Hadid gets support from Susan Sarandon for being the voice of Palestinians
BTS releases timeline for 2021 Festa anniversary event

BTS releases timeline for 2021 Festa anniversary event
‘The Crown’ set to depict how Martin Bashir deceived Princess Diana for interview

‘The Crown’ set to depict how Martin Bashir deceived Princess Diana for interview
Prince William is ‘scared’ Prince Harry’s ongoing confessional tour may intensify

Prince William is ‘scared’ Prince Harry’s ongoing confessional tour may intensify

‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’ singer B.J. Thomas dead at 78

‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’ singer B.J. Thomas dead at 78
Gavin MacLeod of 'The Love Boat' fame dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod of 'The Love Boat' fame dies at 90
'Friends' reunion: Fans in China enraged after Lady Gaga, BTS get censored

'Friends' reunion: Fans in China enraged after Lady Gaga, BTS get censored
Jay-Z gets candid on adorable relationship with daughter Blue Ivy

Jay-Z gets candid on adorable relationship with daughter Blue Ivy

Kanye West dons bizarre face-mask in Los Angeles

Kanye West dons bizarre face-mask in Los Angeles
French rock group Indochine plays Covid trial gig in Paris

French rock group Indochine plays Covid trial gig in Paris
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations

Latest

view all