Billie Eilish unveils dates, cities for 2022 UK tour ‘Happier Than Ever’

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently turned to social media and announced the official dates and cities on her upcoming 2022 world tour titled Happier Than Ever.

The official list was announced shortly after tickets went on sale and it all begins from June 3rd all the way into July 2nd.



The UK special features stops in one of Britain’s well-known cities including, Belfast, Dublin, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin and Paris.

