Sunday May 30 2021
Prince Charles sparks concern after showing 'hints of being tyrant king'

Sunday May 30, 2021

Prince Charles has sparked fear over his future as king due to his strong political views.

Royal author and expert Clive Irving spoke to Sky News Australia and insisted that the Prince of Wales was too political, unlike the Queen, which would be problematic for the monarchy.

"Transparency is a double-edged sword," he said. 

"If you're transparent and reveal things that don't really work for you then it's not a good idea.

"If you're transparent and openly discuss things which do service to the idea of the monarchy, then it's better.

"We already know much more than we really would comfortably like to know about Charles' inner life."

He added that the Prince of Wales gave off hints of being a "tyrant king" due to his inner circle. 

"This is not a good sign - there are some of the hints of a tyrant king about him," he said. 

"He likes to surround himself with sycophants.

"He would build a court, a kind of echo chamber, to reinforce his own views, and exclude any countervailing views.

"That's also an autocratic tendency which I think is completely out of tune with the times."

