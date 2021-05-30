Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday May 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Minal Khan serves fashion goals in latest snap

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 30, 2021

Pakistani star Minal Khan certainly knows how to serve looks that are fashionable and on point. 

Taking to Instagram, the star shared an adorable snap of herself where she could be seen serving fashion goals.

The stunner’s look consisted of a tee which read “selfie queen" which she paired with black sunglasses and a hat.

The star accessorised the look with hoop earrings and a simple necklace.

The diva had a witty caption which accompanied the post that read: "Caption in picture" meaning the words on her tee. 

Take a look:


More From Showbiz:

Bilal Qureshi, Uroosa welcome their second baby boy

Bilal Qureshi, Uroosa welcome their second baby boy
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli decide to not expose daughter Vamika to social media

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli decide to not expose daughter Vamika to social media
Hamza Ali Abbasi delights fans with latest sweet photos of his son

Hamza Ali Abbasi delights fans with latest sweet photos of his son
Kajol pays emotional tribute to Ryan Stephen

Kajol pays emotional tribute to Ryan Stephen
Mahira Khan reveals white shalwar kameez will always be her ‘first love’

Mahira Khan reveals white shalwar kameez will always be her ‘first love’
Maya Ali updates fans about her health

Maya Ali updates fans about her health
Maya Ali hospitalized after her health deteriorates

Maya Ali hospitalized after her health deteriorates
Bollywood filmmaker Ryan Stephen dies of Covid-19

Bollywood filmmaker Ryan Stephen dies of Covid-19
Arjun Kapoor buys over 20 crore luxurious sky-villa in Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor buys over 20 crore luxurious sky-villa in Mumbai
Katrina Kaif crosses 50 million followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif crosses 50 million followers on Instagram
Ayeza Khan shares major throwback photo

Ayeza Khan shares major throwback photo
Momal Sheikh celebrates 6th birthday of son Ibrahim

Momal Sheikh celebrates 6th birthday of son Ibrahim

Latest

view all