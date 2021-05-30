Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against 'dangerous' stalker

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 30, 2021

Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to file a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

According to a TMZ report, the Skims founder’s lawyer Shawn Holley requested the court to provide the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star protection against a 32-year-old man named Charles Peter Zelenoff.

According to the star, she was being harassed by the said person for months as he would keep posting about his desire to have a physical relationship with her and would post about "trying to enter her home.”

He also believed that he was "in love with her.”

He "filmed videos outside the edge of her property and she claims he's getting increasingly frustrated about not getting inside.”

Kim expressed that she was “scared” of him as "dangerous" and “was able to find her home, because she's never shared her address.”

As a result a judge has ordered him to stay 100 yards away from the star at all times.


More From Entertainment:

Hollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party

Hollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party
Cody Simpson opens up about split from Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson opens up about split from Miley Cyrus
Prince Harry warned of ‘big mistake’ with Princess Diana’s statue

Prince Harry warned of ‘big mistake’ with Princess Diana’s statue
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘grand US masterplan’ exposed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘grand US masterplan’ exposed
Ed Sheeran touches on tactics to staying healthy

Ed Sheeran touches on tactics to staying healthy
TikTok’s Tabitha Brown weighs in on self-care practices

TikTok’s Tabitha Brown weighs in on self-care practices
Prince Charles sparks concern after showing 'hints of being tyrant king'

Prince Charles sparks concern after showing 'hints of being tyrant king'

Prince Harry to face ‘traumatizing’ return to the UK

Prince Harry to face ‘traumatizing’ return to the UK
Cillian Murphy opens up about 'Batman' audition

Cillian Murphy opens up about 'Batman' audition

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 release date revealed

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 release date revealed

Prince Harry under fire for throwing an ‘epic tantrum’

Prince Harry under fire for throwing an ‘epic tantrum’
Friends producer gives health update on Matthew Perry since reunion special

Friends producer gives health update on Matthew Perry since reunion special

Latest

view all