Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against 'dangerous' stalker

Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to file a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

According to a TMZ report, the Skims founder’s lawyer Shawn Holley requested the court to provide the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star protection against a 32-year-old man named Charles Peter Zelenoff.

According to the star, she was being harassed by the said person for months as he would keep posting about his desire to have a physical relationship with her and would post about "trying to enter her home.”

He also believed that he was "in love with her.”

He "filmed videos outside the edge of her property and she claims he's getting increasingly frustrated about not getting inside.”

Kim expressed that she was “scared” of him as "dangerous" and “was able to find her home, because she's never shared her address.”



As a result a judge has ordered him to stay 100 yards away from the star at all times.



