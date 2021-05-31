Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday May 31 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Iqra Aziz thanks everyone for loving ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday May 31, 2021

Iqra Aziz thanks everyone for loving ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’

Pakistani star Iqra Aziz has extended gratitude to everyone for loving drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 after its latest episode crossed 20 million views on YouTube within two days.

Sharing a short video clip from the latest episode of the drama on Instagram, Iqra thanked everyone for their love, saying this project was a team effort.

She wrote, “Thank you so much everyone for loving #khudaaurmohabbat3 so much” followed by a heart emoji.

Iqra continued, “Love you ALL. This project was a Team Effort.”

Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat has smashed several YouTube records and became the first Pakistani drama after its first episode crossed 50 million views. 

More From Showbiz:

Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal celebrate first wedding anniversary

Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal celebrate first wedding anniversary
Minal Khan serves fashion goals in latest snap

Minal Khan serves fashion goals in latest snap
Bilal Qureshi, Uroosa welcome their second baby boy

Bilal Qureshi, Uroosa welcome their second baby boy
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli decide to not expose daughter Vamika to social media

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli decide to not expose daughter Vamika to social media
Hamza Ali Abbasi delights fans with latest sweet photos of his son

Hamza Ali Abbasi delights fans with latest sweet photos of his son
Kajol pays emotional tribute to Ryan Stephen

Kajol pays emotional tribute to Ryan Stephen
Mahira Khan reveals white shalwar kameez will always be her ‘first love’

Mahira Khan reveals white shalwar kameez will always be her ‘first love’
Maya Ali updates fans about her health

Maya Ali updates fans about her health
Maya Ali hospitalized after her health deteriorates

Maya Ali hospitalized after her health deteriorates
Bollywood filmmaker Ryan Stephen dies of Covid-19

Bollywood filmmaker Ryan Stephen dies of Covid-19
Arjun Kapoor buys over 20 crore luxurious sky-villa in Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor buys over 20 crore luxurious sky-villa in Mumbai
Katrina Kaif crosses 50 million followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif crosses 50 million followers on Instagram

Latest

view all