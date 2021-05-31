Iqra Aziz thanks everyone for loving ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’

Pakistani star Iqra Aziz has extended gratitude to everyone for loving drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 after its latest episode crossed 20 million views on YouTube within two days.



Sharing a short video clip from the latest episode of the drama on Instagram, Iqra thanked everyone for their love, saying this project was a team effort.

She wrote, “Thank you so much everyone for loving #khudaaurmohabbat3 so much” followed by a heart emoji.

Iqra continued, “Love you ALL. This project was a Team Effort.”



Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat has smashed several YouTube records and became the first Pakistani drama after its first episode crossed 50 million views.