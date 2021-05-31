Brad Pitt reportedly 'flirted' and 'exchanged numbers' with Andra Day

Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt was spotted flirting with actor Andra Day at the Oscars this year, it was reported on Sunday.

According to the latest buzz, the Golden Boy of Hollywood seemed to have exchanged numbers with Day at the star-packed event in Los Angeles in April.

Pitt was presenting at the ceremony while Day was nominated for Best Actress that night for her role as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

A source spilled the tea to The Mirror, saying: "They were flirting backstage and are believed to have swapped numbers. It could be just professional, but some of Brad’s pals have been talking about what a great couple they would make."

The news comes only days after the hunk was awarded the right to have joint custody of his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.