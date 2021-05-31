Can't connect right now! retry
Raven-Symoné weighs in on 28 pound weight loss

Raven-Symoné recently took to social media and highlighted her 28 pound weight loss routine.

The star got candid on Instagram Live and admitted, “Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin. see that chin? If you all watch Raven's Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It's a whole pounds down journey.”

“Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s--- ton of weight. You're incredible honey. You're doing so good. Right now I'm doing a 48-hour fast so we're on that journey right now.”

