BTS unveil ‘Map of The Soul ON:E Concept Photo Book’

Global singers from BTS recently overtook social media with a look into their brand new Map of The Soul ON:E Concept Photo Book shooting sketch.

With barely five hours into its release, the shooting sketch has already amassed over 2,269,210 views.

It features one-on-one interviews with the seven wonders and also includes an in-depth explanation of the theme.

In one of the segments Jin explained it all at length and was quoted saying, “I’ll briefly explain the concept for this shoot. The concept is ‘Myself’.”

