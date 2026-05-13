Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding details leaks or decoy? Truth revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave fans confused about wedding: Did it already happen?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is one of the most talked about topics on social media, and new details about the upcoming ceremony keep emerging.

As of now, the 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, are believed to be taking the vows on July 3 in New York City, but fans aren't sure anymore.

Sources in the know also weighed in on the various details and raised the question whether or not the wedding has already taken place, and the outbursts of information is a strategic decoy.

In many of Swift's interviews she hinted at a big wedding, but the 'leaked' details are divided between an intimate and a large scale wedding, as celebrity account DeuxMoi shared.

"A few sources tell us Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding IS expected to be on the larger side and based on what we’re hearing, she wasn’t kidding when she alluded to a big wedding in past interviews. But with so many supposed details leaking online, we’re beginning to think some of the information circulating may actually be intentional," DeuxMoi wrote.

They added that it could be a strategy to figure out who is leaking the information.

While the theory seems credible, fans in the comments were convinced it has already happened. One fan wrote, "yalll they are probably already married."

Another added, "Let me remind everyone: this is the girl who films her music videos by clicks, not music. That is to prevent leaks because the song hasn’t been released yet. All I can promise is this- it is NOT on July 3rd and isn’t in NYC. She’s absolutely throwing decoys and plants out there to keep everyone guessing."

Decoy or not decoy, given the Grammy winner's expertise about protecting her privacy while being one of the most famous people in the world, fans will only get to see the details that she feels comfortable in sharing.