Martin Freeman spills the beans on the upcoming ‘Black Panther’ film

British actor Martin Freeman has opened up about the upcoming Black Panther film and what is in store for all Marvel buffs.

The Sherlock actor, who plays Everett Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spoke on The One Show about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and shared his excitement about the project.

"I've read the script. It's very good and we will be doing it at some point I guess in the next several months, I'll be going to the States and doing that. But I'm very excited about it, yeah," he told the host and musician Ronan Keating.

He went on to say that while the sequel is very much happening, he will have to keep his lips sealed "because as you will have guessed Marvel have sworn us all to secrecy."