Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Martin Freeman spills the beans on the upcoming ‘Black Panther’ film

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Martin Freeman spills the beans on the upcoming ‘Black Panther’ film

British actor Martin Freeman has opened up about the upcoming Black Panther film and what is in store for all Marvel buffs.

The Sherlock actor, who plays Everett Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spoke on The One Show about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and shared his excitement about the project.

"I've read the script. It's very good and we will be doing it at some point I guess in the next several months, I'll be going to the States and doing that. But I'm very excited about it, yeah," he told the host and musician Ronan Keating.

He went on to say that while the sequel is very much happening, he will have to keep his lips sealed "because as you will have guessed Marvel have sworn us all to secrecy."

More From Entertainment:

Emma Stone sees darker storyline in Cruella for a reason

Emma Stone sees darker storyline in Cruella for a reason
Nicole Kidman’s hubby Keith Urban shares heartwarming post

Nicole Kidman’s hubby Keith Urban shares heartwarming post
Taylor Swift beats Jack White to set new record with vinyl album sales

Taylor Swift beats Jack White to set new record with vinyl album sales
Alizeh Shah's stunning moves to Megan Thee Stallion's song goes viral: Video

Alizeh Shah's stunning moves to Megan Thee Stallion's song goes viral: Video
Game of Thrones' Ned Stark reveals he did not watch final season

Game of Thrones' Ned Stark reveals he did not watch final season

Prince Harry faces mounting pressure to give up royal titles

Prince Harry faces mounting pressure to give up royal titles
Jennifer Aniston on returning to Friends set: 'It was sucker punch in the heart'

Jennifer Aniston on returning to Friends set: 'It was sucker punch in the heart'
Kylie Jenner returns to life with beau Travis Scott, enjoys fun-filled moments with him

Kylie Jenner returns to life with beau Travis Scott, enjoys fun-filled moments with him
Netflix hails huge success of Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead

Netflix hails huge success of Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead
Cannes 'can't wait' for film fest after 'horrible' year

Cannes 'can't wait' for film fest after 'horrible' year
Tarzan actor Joe Lara, wife killed in plane crash

Tarzan actor Joe Lara, wife killed in plane crash
BTS unveil ‘Map of The Soul ON:E Concept Photo Book’

BTS unveil ‘Map of The Soul ON:E Concept Photo Book’

Latest

view all