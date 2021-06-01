Pakistan reports less than 2,000 coronavirus cases for first time in almost three weeks

Elderly coronavirus patients waiting for their turn for the vaccine jab. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported less than 2,000 cases, with 1,771 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, for the first time in almost three weeks since May 14, taking the total tally to 922,824 across the country.

Last time the country reported less than 2,000 cases was on May 14 with 15,341 cases.

Seventy-one people passed away due to the infection over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, as per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The new fatalities have pushed the total number of deaths from the virus to 20,850.



The NCOC said that 3,447 positive cases had been reported after 1,771 persons were tested for the virus. The positivity ratio of the country in a single day stands at 3.71%.

This is the eighth consecutive day when Pakistan has reported a less than 5% coronavirus positivity rate.

The total number of active cases in the country has risen to 57,336. The NCOC said Pakistan has reported about 844,638 recoveries during the past 24 hours.

Punjab currently leads the provinces and federating units in most cases with 340,110, Sindh comes in second with 318,579 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 132,822 cases, Islamabad 81,257 cases, Balochistan 25,218 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,250 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,588 cases.