Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Sanjay Dutt shares a heartfelt note for late mother on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Sanjay Dutt shares a heartfelt note for late mother on her birthday

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt note to remember his late mother Nargis Dutt on her 92nd birthday.

Posting never-before-seen throwback family pictures of his mother, Sanjay wrote “There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa” followed by a heart emoji.

Sanjay’s daughter Trishala Dutt was the first to drop lovely comment on the post.

Trishala dropped numerous heart emoticons in the comment section.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

More From Showbiz:

Nora Fatehi shares her opinion on how to take care of mental health during pandemic

Nora Fatehi shares her opinion on how to take care of mental health during pandemic
Naimal Khawar Khan radiates beauty in latest snaps

Naimal Khawar Khan radiates beauty in latest snaps
Sadaf Kanwal shares adorable message on 1st wedding anniversary to Shahroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal shares adorable message on 1st wedding anniversary to Shahroz Sabzwari

Malaika Arora opens up about her tough battle with Covid-19 last year

Malaika Arora opens up about her tough battle with Covid-19 last year
Ahmad Ali Butt gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Ahmad Ali Butt gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine
Amitabh Bachchan completes 52 years in Bollywood; ‘Still wondering how it all went by’

Amitabh Bachchan completes 52 years in Bollywood; ‘Still wondering how it all went by’
Iqra Aziz thanks everyone for loving ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’

Iqra Aziz thanks everyone for loving ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’
Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal celebrate first wedding anniversary

Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal celebrate first wedding anniversary
Minal Khan serves fashion goals in latest snap

Minal Khan serves fashion goals in latest snap
Bilal Qureshi, Uroosa welcome their second baby boy

Bilal Qureshi, Uroosa welcome their second baby boy
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli decide to not expose daughter Vamika to social media

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli decide to not expose daughter Vamika to social media
Hamza Ali Abbasi delights fans with latest sweet photos of his son

Hamza Ali Abbasi delights fans with latest sweet photos of his son

Latest

view all