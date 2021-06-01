Sanjay Dutt shares a heartfelt note for late mother on her birthday

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt note to remember his late mother Nargis Dutt on her 92nd birthday.



Posting never-before-seen throwback family pictures of his mother, Sanjay wrote “There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa” followed by a heart emoji.

Sanjay’s daughter Trishala Dutt was the first to drop lovely comment on the post.



Trishala dropped numerous heart emoticons in the comment section.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.