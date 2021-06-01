Lily Collins ecstatic to return to movie theaters after 18 months

Can't connect right now! retry
Actress Lily Collins is ecstatic over returning to the movie theaters for the first time in 18 months since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of the inside of a movie theater.

“First movie theater in 18 months,” she captioned the snap but did not reveal what movie she saw.

The star was in Paris earlier this month for shooting the second season of Netflix series Emily in Paris.

Shooting is expected to continue until mid-July in various locations in Paris. 

Take a look:


