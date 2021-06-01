PM Imran Khan says economic growth rate to pick up pace next year

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking at a ceremony in Quaid-e-Azam House, Ziarat, on June 1, 2021. — Instagram

Country has come out of the bad times, PM Imran Khan says.

He says Pakistan moving towards economic progress.

"Our opponents want us to fail," the prime minister says.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday the country's economic growth rate would catch pace next year, as the government prepares to present the budget for the upcoming fiscal year — 2021-22.



The premier, speaking during a ceremony at the Quaid-e-Azam House, Ziarat, said the country has come out of the bad times and is now moving towards economic progress.

The prime minister had arrived in Quetta, earlier in the day, for a one-day visit.

"Our opponents have created hue and cry .... even when [PTI] had formed the government in 2018, our opponents said that we were bound to fail," PM Imran Khan said.



The Opposition kept reiterating that the country's economy would suffer, but now, when the growth rate's statistics were made public, they rejected them, he said.



"Our opponents want us to fail," he said, as he stressed the government was doing everything in its power to uplift the economy.

"Last year, our growth rate stood at 0.5%, while this year, the growth rate has reached 4%, and this is troubling the Opposition," the prime minister said.

PM 'worried' about Opposition

"I am worried, whether they will remain as an alliance or not," he said, taking a jibe at the Pakistan Democratic Movement — which faced a setback after PPP and ANP left it.

The premier said if the PTI forms a government again, it would focus more on Balochistan and invest in development projects.

In 2013, the overall situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was dismal, as poverty and inflation were skyrocketing in the country. "But now, a UNDA report showed poverty has reduced in KPK."

The premier, shedding light on how his government achieved growth in KPK, said the PTI-led government promoted tourism, launched health cards for nearly half of the population.

Moreover, till this year's end, Punjab's population will have the health card — and soon enough, all of Pakistan will have this facility. "Even in Balochistan, every family will have a health card."



The premier said there was a gas issue in Ziarat, and the respective member of the provincial assembly (MPA) had told the premier that a gas line would be installed to overcome this problem.

Installing an LPG plant is more feasible in Ziarat, he said, adding in the next fiscal year, he would try his best to get an LPG plant installed in the city.

"Balochistan is a large province, so developing streets here is quite expensive .... Pakistan's development will actually take place when the entire country develops," he said.



Laments only a few areas are developed

The premier lamented that a few areas were developed, while the rest were left out — leaving the country behind in terms of development.



"In interior Sindh, several areas are lagging behind in development .... however, the government is trying to uplift such areas," the prime minister said.



The prime minister said the government would soon launch Ehsaas Programme to eradicate poverty. "We are providing loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme to promote entrepreneurship."