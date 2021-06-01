Can't connect right now! retry
Oprah Winfrey shares she is understanding source of mental health struggles

Oprah Winfrey shared how she was studying her past trauma in order to understand how it impacted her mental well-being.

The journalist spoke to her What Happened to You? co-author Dr. Bruce Perry sat down for the Mental Health Coalition’s 1-2-1 series and explored how she continues to work through her mental health struggles.

"I started thinking about what happened to me in my life to make me who I am," she said. 

"Why do I have the fears [and] the apprehensions that I carried for a long time? That question is invaluable for anybody who is interested in self-evolvement [and] self-awareness.

"What I had learned is if you didn't get what you need at that age, you spend your life searching for that thing based upon what happened [to you],

"Or, as Bruce says in our book, What Happened to You?, it's what happened to you and [it's] equally as important as what didn't happen to you.

"In my case, why [do] you have this disease to please?

"Why [do[ you have a problem in confrontation? Or why [are you] so confrontational?"

Oprah has, multiple times, opened up about her abusive childhood and how she was sexually assaulted at the hands of her own cousin.  

