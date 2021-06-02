Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
Jennifer Aniston reacts to David Schwimmer's selfie with Justin Bieber and Hailey

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are huge fans of iconic sitcom "Friends".

The couple recently met the cast of the show at the "Friends: The Reunion" and posed for pictures.

Jennifer Aniston on Tuesday posted multiple pictures from the sets of "Friends: The Reunion" and said she is "Still basking in all the love from the special episode of the popular sit-com.

She also shared David Schwimmer selfie with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. "When two TOTALLY different worlds collide - David Schwimmer's face says it all," she said of his co-star's selfie with the Canadian singer and his wife.


