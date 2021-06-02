Can't connect right now! retry
Bafta removes special awards segment for 2021 ceremony after Noel Clarke scandal

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has decided to scrap special awards for 2021 ceremony following criticism over its decision to honour actor Noel Clarke.

The Sunday's awards ceremony will not honour the stars with a Fellowship or Special Award for the first time in its decades-old history.

The bosses of the award show suspended all the individual honours which are "in the gift of the Academy."

The new devolvement comes after the organisation faced huge backlash for awarding Clarke an Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award in April, despite knowing he was being investigated for multiple sexual harassment claims.

In a message to all its members last week, Bafta explained it was now in the process of “reviewing” its selection protocols for its prestigious solo accolades – in a bid to prevent another from being handed to an industry figure about to suffer a spectacular fall from grace.

The award then had to be suspended 19 days later, leading to calls for senior Bafta resignations.

Meanwhile, Noel Clarke denied any criminal behaviour but has apologised and said he will seek professional help.

Bafta will be opened by Olly Alexander, who is also frontman of band Years & Years, with an exclusive performance of his new song Starstruck.

