Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Jonas Brothers to perform at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park

Several big names in the music world, including Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Jonas Brothers, and Maroon 5, will perform at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park this year, Music Midtown announced.

Comprising four stages, the music festival will continue for two days in the heart of midtown Atlanta.

The annual Atlanta festival dates back to 1994. The outstanding names to feature at the festival include 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, The Black Pumas, Jack Harlow, AJR, Yungblud, Bleachers, Dashboard Confessional, Surfaces, Lauv, Latto and Tierra Whack.

“Music Midtown holds a special place for me and to be able to see it come back this year with the lineup we have is an incredible feeling,” Peter Conlon, Head of Live Nation Atlanta, said. “It has been a trying time for everyone, so I’m glad we can officially say we are back and host this world class festival once again for Atlanta.”



Organizers vowed to follow current recommendations and guidelines in connection with the Covid-19 at the time of the event.

