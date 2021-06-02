Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood recovers from coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: PID/File
  • Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has recovered from coronavirus.
  • The minister says he is going back to work today.
  • He also says that "vaccines work and are the best defence against this horrible disease".

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that he has recovered from coronavirus after he tested negative for the virus recently.

Read more: Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood tests positive for coronavirus

"By the grace of Allah I have fully recovered. My latest two tests are negative. Going back to work today. The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination," the education minister wrote on Twitter.

He added that "vaccines work and are the best defence against this horrible disease".

The minister had tested positive for coronavirus almost a week ago after he showed mild symptoms and decided to get himself tested.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi: Authorities take action against violation of coronavirus protocols

Karachi: Authorities take action against violation of coronavirus protocols

We are not against Jews or Christians, we are against genocide: President Alvi

We are not against Jews or Christians, we are against genocide: President Alvi
'Terrorists will not be allowed to destabilise peace efforts,' COAS Bajwa

'Terrorists will not be allowed to destabilise peace efforts,' COAS Bajwa
Karachi traders demand Sindh govt allows businesses to remain open till 8pm

Karachi traders demand Sindh govt allows businesses to remain open till 8pm
'Think about human rights too,' SHC tells Karachi petitioner seeking end to dog shooting

'Think about human rights too,' SHC tells Karachi petitioner seeking end to dog shooting
Pakistan takes 'serious exception' to use of Islamabad hospital image by Israeli politician

Pakistan takes 'serious exception' to use of Islamabad hospital image by Israeli politician
Inflation has increased, but so has purchasing power, claims Fawad Chaudhry

Inflation has increased, but so has purchasing power, claims Fawad Chaudhry
Karachi: Several District Central areas undergo micro smart lockdown

Karachi: Several District Central areas undergo micro smart lockdown
IPL organisers brace for UAE leg without international stars

IPL organisers brace for UAE leg without international stars
Authorities closing in on one culprit involved in attack on Asad Ali Toor: Sheikh Rasheed

Authorities closing in on one culprit involved in attack on Asad Ali Toor: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan launches locally-developed PakVac vaccine at a ceremony in Islamabad

Pakistan launches locally-developed PakVac vaccine at a ceremony in Islamabad
PM Imran Khan says economic growth rate to pick up pace next year

PM Imran Khan says economic growth rate to pick up pace next year

Latest

view all