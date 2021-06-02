Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood recovers from coronavirus

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that he has recovered from coronavirus after he tested negative for the virus recently.



"By the grace of Allah I have fully recovered. My latest two tests are negative. Going back to work today. The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination," the education minister wrote on Twitter.

The minister had tested positive for coronavirus almost a week ago after he showed mild symptoms and decided to get himself tested.