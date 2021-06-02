Pakistan Railways pays tribute to Faiz Ahmed Faiz with new train service

File photo.

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has introduced a new train service to honour veteran poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz at the Lahore Railway Station on Tuesday.

The train, which was decorated like a bride, consists of seven economy class coaches. It will leave Lahore at 7:15 pm and reach Narowal at 9:40 pm and then will leave Narowal at 5:30 am and reach Lahore at 7.55 am.

DS Railway Nasir Khalili inaugurated the honourary train service. The managing director and other officers were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

The train's route will pass the Badami Bagh, Shahdara, Sri Rampura, Kalakhatai, Narang, Mehta Soja, Badomlahi, Raia Khas and Pejo Wali areas.

