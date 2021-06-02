Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
Pakistan Railways pays tribute to Faiz Ahmed Faiz with new train service

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

  • Pakistan Railways inaugurates new train service to honour veteran poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.
  • The train consists of seven economy class coaches.
  • The train will stop at Badami Bagh, Shahdara, Sri Rampura, Kalakhatai, Narang, Mehta Soja, Badomlahi among other areas.

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has introduced a new train service to honour  veteran poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz at the Lahore Railway Station on Tuesday. 

The train, which was decorated like a bride, consists of seven economy class coaches. It will leave Lahore at 7:15 pm and reach Narowal at 9:40 pm and then will leave Narowal at 5:30 am and reach Lahore at 7.55 am.

Read more: Pakistan Railways directs trains to run at 70% occupancy as coronavirus cases rise

DS Railway Nasir Khalili inaugurated the honourary train service. The managing director and other officers were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

The train's route will pass the Badami Bagh, Shahdara, Sri Rampura, Kalakhatai, Narang, Mehta Soja, Badomlahi, Raia Khas and Pejo Wali areas.

