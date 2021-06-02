Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz celebrate 19th wedding anniversary

Pakistani celebrity couple Yasir Nawaz and wife Nida Yasir are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary today, Wednesday.



Nida took to Instagram and shared a video based on throwback loved-up pictures with the husband and wrote “19 years together of marriage say mashallah. Thanx Allah.”

Yasir Nawaz also took to Facebook-owned app and posted PDA-filled lovely adorable photos with Nida to wish her on the 19th wedding anniversary.



“Happy anniversary. hastey lartey 19 saal guzar gaye pata hi naihn chala allah karey baqi din bhi achey sey guzrein (ameen )”

Last year, Nida and Yasir had celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in self-isolation at their residence after they were tested positive for Covid-19.

