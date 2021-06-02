Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry staring at 'long-term damage' after Oprah chat

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry staring at ‘long-term damage’ after Oprah chat

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been left "long-term damage" as aftereffects from their bombshell interview.

The claim was brought forward by royal expert Katie Nicholl and in her new Channel 5 documentary, Harry and Meghan: Two Troubled Years, she claims "The damage really has been long term." 

"I think they went in knowing it was going to be very difficult for the Royal Family to have any sort of comeback. They certainly weren't going to sit down and address every single point and accusation made in the interview."

