Timothy Busfield to be wiped from Amazon movie amid abuse allegations

Timothy Busfield will be digitally removed from Amazon Studios’ upcoming film following charges filed against the Emmy-winning actor.

Busfield had already wrapped filming before the allegations surfaced.

The studio assured the project moves forward without being overshadowed by his legal troubles.

It confirmed that Busfield’s completed scenes in upcoming romantic comedy You Deserve Each Other will be reworked using visual effects to replace him with another performer, as per Deadline Hollywood.

While the studio has not yet disclosed who will step into Busfield’s role insiders suggest Amazon is determined to protect Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy-starrer’s release schedule and public reception.

Busfield is widely recognized for his roles in Thirtysomething, The West Wing, and Field of Dreams.

Busfield who has decades-long career which spanned television, film, and theatre is facing serious legal trouble.

Earlier this month, Busfield was charged in New Mexico with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, as per warrant accessed by Entertainment Weekly.

The allegations stem from Busfield’s time as an executive producer on Fox’s The Cleaning Lady.

The mother of twin boys who worked on the series claimed her sons were “groomed” between 2022 and 2024 on set.

A doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital first requested an investigation in November 2024 leading to Busfield’s arrest warrant.

He surrendered to authorities four days later and has maintained his innocence.

Though he has yet to enter a formal plea.

Since the charges surfaced, Busfield’s career has unraveled quickly.

His agency dropped him immediately after his first court appearance, and NBC pulled a Law & Order: SVU episode featuring him from its January schedule.

He was later accused of sexual abuse by another minor further intensifying scrutiny.