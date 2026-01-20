‘Bridgerton’s’ Eloise opens up about her ‘real-life’ style: ‘Just go loose’

Claudia Jessie has apparently a no bowing down personality as compare to Eloise!

The actress, 36, is famous for her character Eloise in Netflix and Shondaland’s hit series Bridgerton, that is airing for nearly six years now.

The actress talked about her character contrast with Eloise while talking to People magazine at Bridgerton season 4 premiere in Paris.

"I feel like in our real life, have we started wearing corsets or been inspired by it in our real life? I've got to be honest. I want to get straight into a tracksuit as soon as I'm done [filming]," she quipped.

"Although, I'll tell you what, I wouldn't mind turning up in a pub just dressed like full Regency [era-inspired]. See what happens. Just go loose."

Jessie is part of Bridgerton since season 1. The actress detailed about the royal costumes that have been synonym to the series. As per Jessie, "the costumes themselves are very comfortable."

"The action is going on underneath," she revealed. "What I do have is Spanx tights and then a mic pack on my thigh, so actually, my biggest struggle is going for a wee."

For those unversed, Bridgerton’s season 4 part one will drop on Netflix on January 29.

The upcoming season is already in news due to the new cast, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), coupled with her romance with Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson).

However, showrunner Jess Brownell has unveiled the show's plans for the next two seasons ahead.