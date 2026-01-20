Ben Affleck addresses Lisa Barlow claims: ‘Don’t want to embarrass her’

Ben Affleck refuse to recall any meeting with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.

However, the actress even though previously claimed they spent time together at a work event.

The moment aired during the season 6 premiere of RHOSLC, when Barlow, 51, told her castmate Angie Katsanevas that she couldn’t join an RV road trip because of an important professional commitment.

"I have a work thing, it’s like a big deal," Barlow said in the September 2025 episode. "I think what people forget is, I have a very full life because I keep it kinda private. I’m not gonna drop names, but I’ll be with Ben and Blake [Lively]."

As some cast members questioned her story, Affleck, 53, was asked about it during a Friday, January 16 interview with Access Hollywood.

When asked if he knew Barlow, the actor replied, "I don't wanna get anybody in trouble."

"I haven't been in Utah in, I don't know, eight, nine, 10 years," Affleck said, trying to recall the situation. “It doesn't look familiar to me and I don't remember anything, and I don’t want to embarrass her.”

Affleck added that he meets many people through work. “I don’t wanna be the jerk who is like, ‘I did meet you.’ You don’t remember everyone you meet,” he said. “I don’t think I’m qualified to weigh in on this.”

After the interview went viral, Barlow responded on social media with details of the event.

“SXSW , The Accountant 2 ” she wrote. “And it was a great movie and party.”

She later shared a TikTok showing footage from SXSW, including premieres for The Accountant 2 and Another Simple Favor, captioned, "Ben and Blake.”