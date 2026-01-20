 
Geo News

Kris Jenner bids farewell to fashion icon Valentino in emotional tribute

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan recalls ‘magical’ moments with late Italian designer Valentino

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 20, 2026

Kris Jenner bids farewell to fashion icon Valentino in emotional tribute
Kris Jenner bids farewell to fashion icon Valentino in emotional tribute

Heartbroken Kris Jenner is mourning the loss of legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and her daughter Kim Kardashian have joined the list of celebrities, including Cindy Crawford, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker, honouring the late fashion tycoon, who passed away at the age of 93.

Taking to her official Instagram, Kris, who celebrated her 70th birthday with a James-Bond-themed party, shared her grief with her millions of followers.

“Rest in peace to a true legend. [broken red-heart emoji],” she wrote in the caption of a carousel featuring herself, her daughters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall posing with Valentino in several different snapshots.

“Valentino was more than an icon in fashion, he was a visionary, an artist, a genius, and a gentleman in every sense of the word,” she raved over the Haute couture pioneer’s commitment and legacy. “His extraordinary talent, timeless elegance, and dedication to beauty shaped the fashion world forever.”

“To us, he was also a dear friend. He was warm, generous, kind, and deeply special to our family,” Kris, then went on to reflect on her close bond with the renowned Italian couturier. “We are so grateful for the memories, the love, and the incredible legacy he leaves behind. You will be missed beyond words, Valentino. [white heart and sparkle emoji]@realmrvalentino.”

Kris Jenner bids farewell to fashion icon Valentino in emotional tribute

The momager also took to her Instagram Stories to pen brief emotional messages for the departed soul.

Moreover, Kim, 45, shared her own tribute to the late luxury fashion maestro with multiple posts on her Instagram Stories.

Kris Jenner bids farewell to fashion icon Valentino in emotional tribute

Among others, she captioned one image with a broken-red heart emoji. It captured her indulging in a deep conversation with Valentino, who was clad in a black suit with a red patterned pocket square, while Kim was dressed in a flowing white suit.

Attached with emojis of two doves carrying olive branches, Kanye West’s ex shared another photo of them from the same event.

Goldie Hawn gives advise for successful relationship
Goldie Hawn gives advise for successful relationship
Michael B. Jordan reveals he almost changed his name after childhood teasing
Michael B. Jordan reveals he almost changed his name after childhood teasing
David Beckham finally addresses Brooklyn Beckham's claims in first statement
David Beckham finally addresses Brooklyn Beckham's claims in first statement
Joe Jonas' new romance draws comparisons to his past with Sophie
Joe Jonas' new romance draws comparisons to his past with Sophie
Robert Redford daughter Amy Redford honours father with heartfelt tribute
Robert Redford daughter Amy Redford honours father with heartfelt tribute
Kanye west set to surprise his Indian fans
Kanye west set to surprise his Indian fans
David Beckham dodges awkward question about son Brooklyn's statement
David Beckham dodges awkward question about son Brooklyn's statement
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's kid Fin steps out in eye catching style after turning 17
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's kid Fin steps out in eye catching style after turning 17