Kris Jenner bids farewell to fashion icon Valentino in emotional tribute

Heartbroken Kris Jenner is mourning the loss of legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and her daughter Kim Kardashian have joined the list of celebrities, including Cindy Crawford, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker, honouring the late fashion tycoon, who passed away at the age of 93.

Taking to her official Instagram, Kris, who celebrated her 70th birthday with a James-Bond-themed party, shared her grief with her millions of followers.

“Rest in peace to a true legend. [broken red-heart emoji],” she wrote in the caption of a carousel featuring herself, her daughters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall posing with Valentino in several different snapshots.

“Valentino was more than an icon in fashion, he was a visionary, an artist, a genius, and a gentleman in every sense of the word,” she raved over the Haute couture pioneer’s commitment and legacy. “His extraordinary talent, timeless elegance, and dedication to beauty shaped the fashion world forever.”

“To us, he was also a dear friend. He was warm, generous, kind, and deeply special to our family,” Kris, then went on to reflect on her close bond with the renowned Italian couturier. “We are so grateful for the memories, the love, and the incredible legacy he leaves behind. You will be missed beyond words, Valentino. [white heart and sparkle emoji]@realmrvalentino.”

The momager also took to her Instagram Stories to pen brief emotional messages for the departed soul.

Moreover, Kim, 45, shared her own tribute to the late luxury fashion maestro with multiple posts on her Instagram Stories.

Among others, she captioned one image with a broken-red heart emoji. It captured her indulging in a deep conversation with Valentino, who was clad in a black suit with a red patterned pocket square, while Kim was dressed in a flowing white suit.

Attached with emojis of two doves carrying olive branches, Kanye West’s ex shared another photo of them from the same event.