Zayn Malik launches fun treasure hunt for fans ahead of live performances

Zayn Malik is keeping his fans on the edge with new song teasers, fresh merch, tour hints and now a playful treasure hunt.

On Monday, January 19, the former One Direction star reposted his official fan page InZayn’s post on his Instagram Stories, announcing that his new merchandise, specially designed for his upcoming Las Vegas residency, has hit the shelves.

“Your Vegas essentials are now available at @ParkMGM [pink heart emoji],” he captioned a video showcasing an array of goodies customised for his pink-themed, seven-night live performances.

However, that wasn’t all. The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker also teased a treasure hunt in a follow-up social media update.

A black-and-white photo showed a hoodie with his hand visible signing it.

“Appreciate & love you all!” the singer, who turned 33 on January 12, wrote in cute pink fonts. "Hid some signed merch @ the store for you x big love."

Fans were quick to react to the exciting news, with one writing on Reddit, "Should I run down there or is it all gone now LOL?"

While another added, "I would die."

In addition, at the venue of the Pillowtalk chart topper's first residency, a listening booth has been set up for Z5, his upcoming album, whose title he hasn’t officially revealed yet.

Located between Park MGM and Dolby Live, near the Zayn merch store, fans can visit the booth to get an early listen to his new music.