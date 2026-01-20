Madelein Perez, Luke Berry tie the knot in Colombia

Madelein Perez and Luke Berry, the stars of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, have officially said “I do.”

The couple got married on February 2 in Colombia with their lavish celebrations airing on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

“It was incredibly beautiful to feel that we made it after a journey full of challenges, ups and downs,” Madelein told People.

“Despite everything, we proudly made it and got married, and that meant everything to us”.

Madelein stunned her 130 guests by arriving via helicopter in a sparkling princess-style ball gown.

She later changed into two mermaid-style gowns.

Guests enjoyed a purple-and-white themed celebration with a three-course dinner, dessert spread, and a five-tier cake topped with 3D figurines of the couple.

Luke was visibly moved when he first saw Madelein walking down the aisle which is a memory she described as “incredibly tender and sweet”.

Madelein personally planned nearly every detail of the wedding.

She called it “a magical day where my dreams came true.”

For her, marriage represents “the seal of our love and of all the years we have shared together”.

The couple now looks ahead with excitement and shared that they are in the process of securing a K-1 visa and have already received their first approval.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way air every week on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.