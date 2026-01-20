Reese Witherspoon says 'Jennifer Garner is so hard to work with'

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner bash each other in viral clip

Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon have shared a glimpse of their friendship in a hilarious video.

Taking it to Instagram, Reese dropped a fun clip in which the duo can be seen making sarcastic jokes on each other.

The video starts with the 49-year-old saying someone off camera, “You’re not recording, right?” to which the unseen person replies “No”.

Witherspoon then starts to fun poke Garner saying, “Okay. Jen Garner is just so hard to work with.”

The camera then pans towards the 53-year-old actress who is seen making a call to the Friends star.

Reese continues to bash Alias actress revealing that the latter has a got a dark side that many people don’t know about.

“People think of her as this nice lady from West Virginia and she, like, takes care of kids that are under served, she’s got three kids, she makes her own Pop-Tarts, but she’s got a dark side”, said The Morning Show alum while adding, “I don’t know what it is, but she has it.”

While Garner still tries to make a phone call to Witherspoon, the Big Little Lies star jokingly says, “She’s actually two minutes late for this phone call. Like my time doesn’t matter.”

She soon realizes that while she was doing this banter, Jennifer tried calling her twice.

Reese says, while laughing “she tried me twice.”

Work wise, Garner’s The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 is all set to release on Apple TV+ on February 20. The show is backed by Witherspoon’s production company named "Hello Sunshine".