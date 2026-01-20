Amanda Knox targets Matt Damon for his ‘cancel culture’ claims

Amanda Knox has hit back at Matt Damon for his recent claims about “cancel culture” — five years after the formerly imprisoned activist had slammed Stillwater, a movie reportedly based on her life and case, which the actor had starred in.

The Oppenheimer star became a target for Knox after he recently went on Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and described the concept of being “cancelled” as worse than prison.

“I bet some of those people [who’ve been canceled] would have preferred to go to jail for 18 months or whatever, and then come out and say, ‘I paid my debt. Like, we’re done. Like, can we be done?’” the Oscar winner has said.

“The thing about that getting kind of excoriated, publicly like that, it just never ends. And it’s the first thing that… you know, it just will follow you to the grave.”

Responding to his statement via X (formerly known as Twitter), Knox simply wrote, “Another thing Matt Damon could have run by me before putting out into the world.”

The 38-year-old author of Waiting to Be Heard: A Memoir was likely referring to the film which was largely thought to have been inspired by her case and featured Damon as its star.

Stillwater, released in 2021, saw the 55-year-old actor and producer playing a father who sets out “to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit,” per IMDb.

The premise was a call back to Knox’s own criminal case regarding the murder of her roommate, for which she was later found to have been wrongfully imprisoned and eventually released.

In a previous interview with Variety, she said, “There’s been this ongoing idea that, ‘Well, as long as we call it fiction, then no one would honestly apply the ideas or feelings or conclusions that I bring with my imagination to the story to the real person.’ And that’s simply not true.”

“And then Matt Damon and the director can walk away with a great story in their pocket, but meanwhile, I’m still living with the consequences of people thinking that I am somehow involved in this crime that I am not involved in.”

Amanda Knox was released from a Italian prison in 2011, and has since gone to become an outspoken activist for criminal justice reform.