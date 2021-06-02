PTA greenlights providing internet to Khyber District, some areas of Balochistan

Areas in Balochistan that will now have access to the internet include Turbat city, Kech, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, and Kalat.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has allowed telecom operators to provide internet services in the Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and some areas of Balochistan.

The PTA said that the decision has been taken in "pursuance of the government’s vision of providing internet services across the country". It also added that the approval was given after a "review of the security situation by concerned departments".

Apart from the Khyber District, areas in Balochistan that will now have access to the internet include Turbat city, Kech, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, and Kalat along the highways RCDH, N-30, N-85 and Awaran-Bela Road.



"Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) will also be directed to upgrade their existing infrastructure from 2G sites to 3G/4G where feasible, and consider network expansion so that better voice and data services can be extended to residents of these areas," said the PTA in a press release.

The authority hoped that the decision "will help residents fulfil their educational, health, commerce, and communication needs".

"Restoration of internet services in other areas will be implemented in a phased manner, subject to review of the security situation," said the PTA regarding other areas of the country.

Pakistan starts 3G, 4G internet in South Waziristan

The move to restore the internet in the terrorism-affected areas came earlier this year.

In January, after Prime Minister Imran Khan announcement 3G and 4G services would be finally available in South Waziristan.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had issued directions to the Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to immediately start mobile broadband services in the district.

These services were launched to help residents with educational, health, business and other purposes. It especially sought to help students having online classes due to COVID-19.

Before the approval, PM Khan had visited South Waziristan and delivered a speech at a Kamyab Jawan Programme cheque distribution ceremony in Wana.

“We are trying to resolve your problems. From today 3G and 4G services will become functional,” PM Khan had said. He added that it was the demand of the youth of the area that 3G and 4G services expand to the area.

The premier had shared that the 3G and 4G services were not available in the region earlier as the government feared that they might be used for terrorism. He added that he spoke to the army leadership about the issue and was informed that it was the need of the youth of the area.

“I spoke to the army and we decided that we will provide this facility,” PM Imran had said.

Waziristan — once considered the heartland of militancy -— is one of seven former semi-autonomous tribal regions in Pakistan, where the army has conducted a series of operations to flush out the TTP since 2014.