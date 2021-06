Lahore police on Wednesday arrested a man who had arrived at the court in a burqa to avoid arrest.



Faraz, who had married his wife out of choice, accompanied her to the court. However, police searched him based on suspicion and caught him.

The police say that the parents of Faraz’s wife had filed a kidnapping case against him and had come to court to get bail.

However, Faraz says he had worn the burqa so he could deceive the parents of his wife.