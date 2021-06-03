Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan infuriates people as he compares tennis star Naomi Osaka to Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Piers Morgan faced backlash over his recent comments about Naomi Osaka, comparing the world's famous tennis star to Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

The former 'Good Morning Britain' presenter took aim at Naomi for her denial to give interviews during her time in the French open.

The world number two tennis star revealed she has been suffering with depression since the US open in 2018. Following increased attention, she subsequently said she was pulling out of the tournament.

The 56-year-old slammed the star and said: "Narcissistic Naomi's cynical exploitation of mental health to silence the media is right from the Meghan & Harry playbook of wanting their press cake and eating it."

Social media users were quick to blast Morgan for his criticism of Naomi, 23, and for comparing her to Archie's mom Meghan Markle.

One person wrote: "Now you've got Naomi Osaka rent free in your head alongside Meghan and Harry! Still, you have got plenty of space I guess."

A second penned: "Piers, stop that please. Criticism on Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle. Just stop it, please. Just stop."

Piers Morgan previously decried the Duchess of Sussex for writing children’s book The Bench, which was inspired by her husband Prince Harry’s relationship with their son Archie.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish drops new single 'Lost Cause' with amazing music video

Billie Eilish drops new single 'Lost Cause' with amazing music video
Peter Rabbit 2 leads UK's weekend box office

Peter Rabbit 2 leads UK's weekend box office
Kourtney Kardashian shares two cents on pressure to get back with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian shares two cents on pressure to get back with Scott Disick
Jason Derulo adorably matches with newborn son in new snap

Jason Derulo adorably matches with newborn son in new snap
Documents reveal Buckingham Palace's racist hiring policy

Documents reveal Buckingham Palace's racist hiring policy

Malala Yousafzai makes British Vogue cover to ‘change the world’

Malala Yousafzai makes British Vogue cover to ‘change the world’
David Harbour touches on decision to marry Lily Allen in lockdown

David Harbour touches on decision to marry Lily Allen in lockdown
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's interaction on Instagram leaves fans in hysterics

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's interaction on Instagram leaves fans in hysterics
Prince Charles’ ‘secret nickname’ for Meghan Markle laid bare

Prince Charles’ ‘secret nickname’ for Meghan Markle laid bare
Human remains found near Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito abode: report

Human remains found near Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito abode: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry staring at ‘long-term damage’ after Oprah chat

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry staring at ‘long-term damage’ after Oprah chat
Emma Stone shoots down claims that she broke shoulder in Spice Girls concert

Emma Stone shoots down claims that she broke shoulder in Spice Girls concert

Latest

view all