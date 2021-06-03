Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Faizan Bangash

Centre will lose majority if Jahangir Tareen group pulls back support, says PTI lawmaker

By
FBFaizan Bangash

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

  • Government to lose majority if JKT group withdraws support, says MPA Saeed Niwani.
  • Jahangir Tareen group members are part of PTI and will help in the passage of the budget, says Niwani.
  • But he wants immediate quashing of the case registered against MPA Nazir Chohan on complaint of PM's adviser Shahzad Akbar.

LAHORE: PTI members who are supporters of Jahangir Khan Tareen have warned that the government could lose its majority if they pull back support to it. 

Senior Punjab Assembly legislator Saeed Niwani spoke about the issue of registration of a case against MPA Nazir Chohan on the complaint of PM's Advisor Shahzad Akbar on the floor of the Punjab Assembly, The News reported.

He said the JKT group members are part of the PTI and would help in the passage of the budget. The government will, however, lose its majority if they withdraw support to it. 

Read more: Lahore police lodge FIR against MPA Nazir Chohan at Shahzad Akbar's request

Niwani demanded immediate quashing of the case registered against Chohan.

Things became heated when Law Minister Raja Basharat challenged Chohan to come up with two witnesses who could testify that Akbar is an Ahmedi. 

Chohan had posed questions to the prime minister when no one had the right to ask anyone about their religious beliefs, Basharat said.

He also asked Chohan to quit the assembly if he feels dissatisfied.

Niwani, who hails from Bhakker, asked why Chohan should resign from the assembly. He every member has the right to ask questions. 

Read more: PM Imran Khan calls PTI core committee meeting to discuss pro-Tareen group, other issues

The Tareen group members have no intention to oppose the budget and will pass it, Niwani said.

The Punjab Assembly, meanwhile, notified an informal committee of the House constituted to present Punjab's side and dispel the issue of alleged stealing of Sindh’s water in violation of the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991. 

