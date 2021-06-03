Angelina Jolie ‘will never forgive’ Brad Pitt after getting joint custody of kids

Hollywood’s leading lady Angelina Jolie’s sour ties with ex-husband Brad Pitt have taken a turn for the worse after the recent ruling.



A source spoke to Us Weekly and revealed that the Maleficent actor is extremely disappointed after her former husband was awarded joint custody of their children in their longstanding court war.

“Angelina’s testimony lacked credibility. The decision was based on extensive testimonies from people who spent time with the kids and by highly respected professionals,” said the source to the portal.

According to the insider, Jolie is gearing up to plan her next move: “She will never forgive him,” said the source, adding that she will use “everything she’s got” to appeal the arrangement.

“She maintains it’s far from over and still believes that justice will prevail,” the grapevine added.

The exes are parents to six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. They were awarded joint custody of their kids—excluding Maddox, who is no longer a minor—last month.