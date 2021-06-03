Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie ‘will never forgive’ Brad Pitt after getting joint custody of kids

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Hollywood’s leading lady Angelina Jolie’s sour ties with ex-husband Brad Pitt have taken a turn for the worse after the recent ruling.

A source spoke to Us Weekly and revealed that the Maleficent actor is extremely disappointed after her former husband was awarded joint custody of their children in their longstanding court war.

“Angelina’s testimony lacked credibility. The decision was based on extensive testimonies from people who spent time with the kids and by highly respected professionals,” said the source to the portal.

According to the insider, Jolie is gearing up to plan her next move: “She will never forgive him,” said the source, adding that she will use “everything she’s got” to appeal the arrangement.

“She maintains it’s far from over and still believes that justice will prevail,” the grapevine added.

The exes are parents to six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. They were awarded joint custody of their kids—excluding Maddox, who is no longer a minor—last month.  

More From Entertainment:

Buckingham Palace denies barring ethnic minorities from working for the Queen

Buckingham Palace denies barring ethnic minorities from working for the Queen
Brad Pitt’s priority is his children’s wellbeing amid court war with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s priority is his children’s wellbeing amid court war with Angelina Jolie
Ronald Reagan assailant is singing love songs on YouTube to woo Jodie Foster

Ronald Reagan assailant is singing love songs on YouTube to woo Jodie Foster
Demi Lovato berated for promoting diet culture ‘as long as it lines their pockets’

Demi Lovato berated for promoting diet culture ‘as long as it lines their pockets’
Lady Gaga again delays Chromatica Ball tour

Lady Gaga again delays Chromatica Ball tour
Kate Middleton can bring peace to the royals, claims Gary Goldsmith

Kate Middleton can bring peace to the royals, claims Gary Goldsmith
Game Of Thrones' The Mountain prepares for bout against British rival Eddie Hall

Game Of Thrones' The Mountain prepares for bout against British rival Eddie Hall
Jodie Foster to be guest of honour at Cannes

Jodie Foster to be guest of honour at Cannes
Vanessa Hudgens soars temperature as she flaunts her incredible physique in gym wear

Vanessa Hudgens soars temperature as she flaunts her incredible physique in gym wear
Piers Morgan infuriates people as he compares tennis star Naomi Osaka to Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan infuriates people as he compares tennis star Naomi Osaka to Meghan Markle
Billie Eilish drops new single 'Lost Cause' with amazing music video

Billie Eilish drops new single 'Lost Cause' with amazing music video
Peter Rabbit 2 leads UK's weekend box office

Peter Rabbit 2 leads UK's weekend box office

Latest

view all