Drew Barrymore touches on drug abuse struggles

American actor Drew Barrymore recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her struggles with recreational drug use.

The actor got candid about her childhood struggles during an interview on the 4D With Demi Lovato podcast.



Drew began by highlighting the tumultuous relationship she shared with her mother and was quoted saying, “She didn't know what to do with me” because she felt like “she created a monster”.

One Drew’s mother locked away at Van Nuys Psychiatric Hospital for 18 months. "I was so upset at having my freedom taken away like that. I just thought it would screw me up for life. I didn't get the 30-day Malibu treatment center,.”

“It was nothing like I was in. I was in hardcore Van Nuys Psychiatric. You acted out, you got thrown into the stretcher restraints or the solitary confinement room," the latter being the “better of the two choices.”