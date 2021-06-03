Can't connect right now! retry
Ed Sheeran shares video with 'Friends' star Courteney Cox, leaving fans guessing

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

British singer Ed Sheeran on Thursday shared a video with American actress Courteney Cox on Instagram.

The video shows the "Friends" actress playing the piano as Ed strums the guitar. The pair break into laughter as the brief clip comes to an end.

"June 25th", Ed Sheeran captioned his post, leaving his fans wondering whether he was going to collaborate with the actress who recently learnt to play the piano.

His Instagram post came days after Cox shared a video with the singer on her Instagram. 


