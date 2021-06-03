Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 03 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee unearthed

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Queen Elizabeth’s upcoming plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations have been brought to light.

The news was brought forward by a source close to The Sun and they were quoted saying, “It is already causing a headache and is going to be very awkward. What events can they attend?”

“Will we put them on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast?” After all, “This is a celebration for the Queen’s 70 years of service to the nation and should not be overshadowed.”

