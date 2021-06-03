Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 03 2021
Pakistan to issue coronavirus vaccination certificates to first jab recipients

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

  • NCOC says vaccination certificates to be issued via NDARA's online system.
  • National health ministry authorised to make changes to the certificate as it may seem fit.
  • NCOC expresses concerns over the downtrend on non-compliance of SOPs.

Citizens who have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and are aspiring to travel abroad can now get the coronavirus vaccination certificate.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Thursday approved issuing certificates for partial vaccination — and now the people seeking to travel out of the country can obtain them.

The certificate will be issued through National Database and Registration Authority's (NADRA) online system, while the national health ministry is authorised to make changes to the certificate as it may seem fit, the NCOC said.

People stand in a queue as they wait to receive a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus Sinovac vaccine at a mass vaccination centre in Islamabad on June 3, 2021. — AFP

Meanwhile, during a meeting of the NCOC, with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair, the forum reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the country.

"The forum expressed concerns over the downtrend on non-compliance of SOPs .... and decided to take all possible steps to ensure implementation of SOPs along with pursuing the mass vaccination campaign," a statement said.

The NCOC, in this regard, has directed all federating units to keep a check on the growing trend of non-implementation of SOPs to mitigate the possible spread of the disease in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has ramped up the vaccination drive, but till June 2, 7.9 million people had received the jab — in a total population of 207.68 million.

