Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

All Punjab schools to begin reopening next week in 'staggered approach': Murad Raas

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Children wearing facemasks attend a class at a school in Islamabad. — AFP/File

The Punjab government on Thursday announced a staggered reopening of schools — public and private — from June 7.

According to a notification from the school education department, the following conditions will be "implemented strictly":

  • Only 50% students shall attend classes on a given day.
  • No student shall attend the school for two consecutive days.
  • All concerned authorities shall ensure observance and compliance of COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.

The decision, according to the notification, were taken in line with the recommendations of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) that took place a day ago.

Related items

Following the conference, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood had announced students of matric and ninth across the country would be assessed on the basis of elective subjects and math this year.

The minister, explaining the decision during a press conference in Islamabad, said only four exams, including math for ninth and matric, will be conducted. These include biology, computer science, physics, and chemistry.

No student would be awarded grades without attempting examinations this year, the education minister stressed, adding: "If we do not conduct the exams, then students will not even employ minimum efforts to study."

Classes 11 and 12 will be assessed on only elective subjects, said Mehmood. "This decision will make the examination process easier for students."

The minister said the exams of elective subjects will be conducted as students aspiring to opt for a selected field could be assessed on the basis of their elective subjects.

The education minister said boards were preparing to conduct exams from June 24, and now, to facilitate students, we have asked them to begin examinations after July 10.

"We have also asked boards to keep some gap between the exams," he said, as he explained the government had taken several steps to ease the process on the students as the educational institutions could not complete the course work.

The education minister said exams of classes 10 and 12 would be conducted first — from July 10 — and the examinations of classes 9 and 11 will be conducted once they end.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh headed towards 'reopening', Saeed Ghani says

Sindh headed towards 'reopening', Saeed Ghani says
Pakistan to issue coronavirus vaccination certificates to first jab recipients

Pakistan to issue coronavirus vaccination certificates to first jab recipients
Explainer: Which subjects' exams will matric, inter students take?

Explainer: Which subjects' exams will matric, inter students take?
'PM Imran Khan has no knowledge of the basics of economics,' PML-N says in pre-budget seminar

'PM Imran Khan has no knowledge of the basics of economics,' PML-N says in pre-budget seminar
3 children killed while playing with hand grenade in Quetta's Kharotabad suburb

3 children killed while playing with hand grenade in Quetta's Kharotabad suburb
Strong winds overturn training aircraft at Islamabad Airport

Strong winds overturn training aircraft at Islamabad Airport
Peace and economic development of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan linked: Qureshi

Peace and economic development of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan linked: Qureshi
Avoiding resignations akin to giving govt more time: Fazl

Avoiding resignations akin to giving govt more time: Fazl
'Black fungus spreading in coronavirus patients through substandard oxygen cylinders': health expert

'Black fungus spreading in coronavirus patients through substandard oxygen cylinders': health expert
Sindh will ease coronavirus restrictions if people get vaccinated: Pechuho

Sindh will ease coronavirus restrictions if people get vaccinated: Pechuho
Fact check: Did WHO take a U-turn on coronavirus findings?

Fact check: Did WHO take a U-turn on coronavirus findings?
Balochistan government accuses Sindh of stealing water again

Balochistan government accuses Sindh of stealing water again

Latest

view all