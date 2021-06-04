Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Taylor Swift celebrates vinyl success with a remix of her Evermore track Willow

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Taylor Swift, who is on the road of Sussex, has thanked fans for helping her set a vinyl sales records in the US with a remix of her Evermore track Willow.

Taking to Instagram, the singing sensation wrote: "You guys went and did the nicest thing this week and broke the record for biggest vinyl sales week.. like ever? NOW WE DAHNCE."

She added: "The willow (90’s trend remix) is a thank you from me, available today only on my site." 

Taylor Swift put her on repeat for a good time but if you don’t want to have a good time there’s always champagne problems & every other song on evermore so you can get deep in your deepest feelings. 

The  album was released on vinyl last week on both sides of the Atlantic and in just three days it chalked up the biggest U.S.

Evermore sold more than 40,000 copies over the weekend to beat the record set by Jack White's Lazaretto, in June, 2014, and Swift celebrated the sales by dropping a new version of Willow on Thursday.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet post about love after enjoying romantic outing with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet post about love after enjoying romantic outing with Ben Affleck
Sophie Turner leaves fans guessing with her cryptic post, shares 'Gay Pride' sticker

Sophie Turner leaves fans guessing with her cryptic post, shares 'Gay Pride' sticker
Chris Pratt likely to sign a big Netflix deal

Chris Pratt likely to sign a big Netflix deal

David Schwimmer reacts to Ed Sheeran and Friends star Courteney Cox's 'routine' dance

David Schwimmer reacts to Ed Sheeran and Friends star Courteney Cox's 'routine' dance
Slew of auteurs and award-winners for reborn Cannes

Slew of auteurs and award-winners for reborn Cannes
Line-up of 24 films vying for coveted awards at Cannes

Line-up of 24 films vying for coveted awards at Cannes
Jennifer Garner enjoys solo walk as romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez heats up

Jennifer Garner enjoys solo walk as romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez heats up
Walt Disney opens 'Avengers' campus in California

Walt Disney opens 'Avengers' campus in California
Marvel releases Scarlett Johansson's video with 'Special Look' at 'Black Widow'

Marvel releases Scarlett Johansson's video with 'Special Look' at 'Black Widow'
Mehwish Hayat stuns in latest photos

Mehwish Hayat stuns in latest photos
Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke gets candid about 'horrible' DWTS journey

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke gets candid about 'horrible' DWTS journey
Sofia Vergara hilariously shares why she is always snapped eating

Sofia Vergara hilariously shares why she is always snapped eating

Latest

view all