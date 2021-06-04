Taylor Swift celebrates vinyl success with a remix of her Evermore track Willow

Taylor Swift, who is on the road of Sussex, has thanked fans for helping her set a vinyl sales records in the US with a remix of her Evermore track Willow.



Taking to Instagram, the singing sensation wrote: "You guys went and did the nicest thing this week and broke the record for biggest vinyl sales week.. like ever? NOW WE DAHNCE."

She added: "The willow (90’s trend remix) is a thank you from me, available today only on my site."



Taylor Swift put her on repeat for a good time but if you don’t want to have a good time there’s always champagne problems & every other song on evermore so you can get deep in your deepest feelings.



The album was released on vinyl last week on both sides of the Atlantic and in just three days it chalked up the biggest U.S.



Evermore sold more than 40,000 copies over the weekend to beat the record set by Jack White's Lazaretto, in June, 2014, and Swift celebrated the sales by dropping a new version of Willow on Thursday.