Terror incidents rising in Islamabad: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed expresses concerns on worsening Iaw and order situation in Islamabad.

Says government taking steps to improve security in Federal Capital.

Minister says fencing along Afghan border to complete within two months.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Friday said terror incidents are on the rise in the Federal Capital, promising that the government will take steps to ensure the city is safer in the days to come.



In a video statement after two policemen were killed in a late-night targeted attack, the federal minister said during the PTI government, the number of police martyrs has reached nine.

Rasheed said he is going to Waziristan to review fencing along the Afghan border, which would be completed in two months.

“88% work is completed on Pak-Afghan border after which we will also complete fencing on the Iranian border, which is expected to be completed by the year-end," added the minister.

He said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to ensure Pakistan's borders are safe and will introduce an electronic managemnet system in this regard.



Rasheed announced that to make Islamabad more secure, an additional 100 eagle squads will be inducted taking, the total number of motorcycle squads to 150. They will keep a check on the city with the help of the Safe City and a wireless system.

Sharing more details about the steps taken to improve the law and order situation in the city, he said currently, eagle squads have only two mobile vans while 16 more would be added soon.

The Federal Capital, he said, is connected with Punjab and KP and the government would make it a “safe zone”.

“We are going to take important steps this week," he said.

He also paid tribute to police martyrs.

Policemen attacked

In another targeted attack late Thursday night, two head constables of police were gunned down by two bike riding gunmen near CTTI College falling in the jurisdiction of Shams Colony police station.

Head Constables Syed Bashir Shah, son of Syed Mushtaq Shah belonging to Malkyal Haripur and Mohammad Ishtiaq, son of Mohammad Yar, hailing from Village Dhairi, Bhaira Sargodha were killed in the shoot out.

Both were killed on the spot, police said and added that the cops were on night patrolling when two bike riding gunmen intercepted them and opened firing.

The bodies were shifted to PIMS hospital for post mortem.

The police high-ups reached the scene soon after the shooting and ordered to cordon off the area but could not arrest the assailants.