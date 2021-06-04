Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 04 2021
Hira Mani gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Hira Mani gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistani actress Hira Mani has received her second dose of coronavirus vaccine and urged her millions of fans to get their jab.

Sharing a video while receiving her second jab on Instagram, the Bandish actress wrote “Covid. Hou gayi vaccination (Vaccination done)”.

In the video, Hira also revealed why she was posting the video of receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Commenting on the post, Hira Mani’s husband Salman Shaikh aka Mani dropped hilarious comment. 

He said “Pakistan ke Tamam top heroines 30plus hain ....baqi sab bhe lagwa lain hukumat ke taraf sai free Hai (All top Pakistani heroines are 30 +, so please get vaccinated, its free from government)”.

Mani, 45 has also received his coronavirus vaccine last month.


