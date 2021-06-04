MQM-Pakistan assures PM Imran Khan of full support for upcoming budget

A file photo of PM Imran Khan's meeting with the MQM-Pakistan.

PTI ally MQM-Pakistan on Friday shared their recommendations regarding the upcoming budget and assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of their full support for the new finance bill.

The assurance was made by an MQM-P delegation in a meeting with PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The PM and the MQM delegation spoke about the issues Karachi faces and the development projects needed in the metropolis. The delegation also briefed the PM on the development projects needed in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The meeting also discussed issues being faced by the PTI-MQM alliance.

The MQM-Pakistan delegation that met the PM included federal minister Amin ul Haq, Senator Faisal Subzwari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Javed Hanif, Amir Khan, former Karachi mayor Wasm Akhtar and Kunwar Naveed Jameel.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.