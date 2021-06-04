Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

MQM-Pakistan assures PM Imran Khan of full support for upcoming budget

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Friday Jun 04, 2021

A file photo of PM Imran Khan's meeting with the MQM-Pakistan.

PTI ally MQM-Pakistan on Friday shared their recommendations regarding the upcoming budget and assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of their full support for the new finance bill.

The assurance was made by an MQM-P delegation in a meeting with PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The PM and the MQM delegation spoke about the issues Karachi faces and the development projects needed in the metropolis. The delegation also briefed the PM on the development projects needed in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Read more: MQM-P demands Senate deputy chairmanship in exchange for vote of confidence

The meeting also discussed issues being faced by the PTI-MQM alliance.

The MQM-Pakistan delegation that met the PM included federal minister Amin ul Haq, Senator Faisal Subzwari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Javed Hanif, Amir Khan, former Karachi mayor Wasm Akhtar and Kunwar Naveed Jameel.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. 

More From Pakistan:

'Raiwand's prime minister' sent abroad despite conviction: Bilawal

'Raiwand's prime minister' sent abroad despite conviction: Bilawal
Self-proclaimed democrats calling on army to topple government: PM Imran Khan

Self-proclaimed democrats calling on army to topple government: PM Imran Khan
Use of modern technology essential for transparent elections: Fawad

Use of modern technology essential for transparent elections: Fawad
IBCC not pleased with education ministers' new exam policy

IBCC not pleased with education ministers' new exam policy
Punjab approves 25% special allowance for grade 1-19 employees

Punjab approves 25% special allowance for grade 1-19 employees
PM Imran Khan praises 'near bankrupt CDA' for economic turnaround

PM Imran Khan praises 'near bankrupt CDA' for economic turnaround
Sindh lists 93 new wanted terrorists in Red Book

Sindh lists 93 new wanted terrorists in Red Book
Terror incidents rising in Islamabad: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Terror incidents rising in Islamabad: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed
Pro-Tareen MPA accuses Punjab governor of conspiring to disqualify him

Pro-Tareen MPA accuses Punjab governor of conspiring to disqualify him
At 3.58%, Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months

At 3.58%, Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months
Pakistan announces new visa policy for Chinese nationals

Pakistan announces new visa policy for Chinese nationals
Are schools opening in Sindh from June 7?

Are schools opening in Sindh from June 7?

Latest

view all