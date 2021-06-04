Will Smith sides with Naomi Osaka after she withdraws from French Open

Actor Will Smith is siding with tennis star Naomi Osaka after she made her French Open exit over mental health concerns.

The 23-year-old, had denied doing press ahead of the tournament’s start because of her mental health as a result costing a $15,000 fine.

She took to social media to announce that she was no longer going to participate after she picked up her first win on Sunday.

"The best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," she wrote.

"I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly."

Meanwhile, the actor took Instagram to extend his support to the tennis star.

He wrote: "Hey Naomi, you are right. They are wrong! I am with you.”

