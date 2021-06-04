Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Will Smith sides with Naomi Osaka after she withdraws from French Open

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Actor Will Smith is siding with tennis star Naomi Osaka after she made her French Open exit over mental health concerns.

The 23-year-old, had denied doing press ahead of the tournament’s start because of her mental health as a result costing a $15,000 fine.

She took to social media to announce that she was no longer going to participate after she picked up her first win on Sunday.

"The best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," she wrote. 

"I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly."

Meanwhile, the actor took Instagram to extend his support to the tennis star.

He wrote: "Hey Naomi, you are right. They are wrong! I am with you.”

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Yami Gautam ties the knot with director Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam ties the knot with director Aditya Dhar
Barbra Streisand unveils 'I'd Want It to Be You' duet with Willie Nelson

Barbra Streisand unveils 'I'd Want It to Be You' duet with Willie Nelson
One Direction's Liam Payne addresses bond with Harry Styles

One Direction's Liam Payne addresses bond with Harry Styles
Molly Hurwitz spotted without engagement ring since Matthew Perry split

Molly Hurwitz spotted without engagement ring since Matthew Perry split
Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Evermore’ vinyl sales

Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Evermore’ vinyl sales
Ben Affleck smirks after leaving Jennifer Lopez's home

Ben Affleck smirks after leaving Jennifer Lopez's home
Vanessa Bryant calls out Nike for leaking Gianna inspired shoe release

Vanessa Bryant calls out Nike for leaking Gianna inspired shoe release
Ellie Goulding gives fans glimpse of baby boy in candid video

Ellie Goulding gives fans glimpse of baby boy in candid video

Blake Lively set to star on Reddit novella 'We Used To Live Here'

Blake Lively set to star on Reddit novella 'We Used To Live Here'
Emma Corrin admits it's stressful to know Harry and Meghan watch 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin admits it's stressful to know Harry and Meghan watch 'The Crown'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle all set to return to UK after waging war with royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle all set to return to UK after waging war with royals

‘Kurulus: Osman’ star Burak Ozcivit shares a romantic birthday note for wife Fahriye Evcen

‘Kurulus: Osman’ star Burak Ozcivit shares a romantic birthday note for wife Fahriye Evcen

Latest

view all