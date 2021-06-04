Karachi weather to remain warm, humid on Saturday

People are seen bathing while others cool off from the heat as they are sprayed with water jetting out from a leaking water pipeline in Karachi, Pakistan, June 25, 2015. — Reuters/File

There are chances of drizzle during the night or early morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours, says Met dept.

Forecasts 70-80% humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Very hot, dry weather with chances of isolated dust-storm is expected in Sindh's plain areas.

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast warm and humid weather with chances of drizzle during the night or early morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28-30℃ and 34-36℃, with 70-80% humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at a few places in Larkana, Shaheed Banazirabad, Sukkur Divisions, Dadu, Jamshoro, Mityari Districts, the Met said.



However, hot or very hot and dry weather with chances of isolated dust-storm is expected in Sindh's plain areas during the next 24 hours.