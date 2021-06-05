Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Hania Aamir reveals why she is on social media

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Hania Aamir reveals why she is on social media

Pakistani actress and singer Hania Aamir, who is an active social media user, has revealed why she is on this platform.

Humbly responding to the trolls, the Titli actress posted her sweet photo and said “I share my personal life in little bits and pieces here. Some appreciate. Some think I shouldn’t. I do it to connect with the people who love me on this platform. I am here spreading laughs and smiles.”

Hania continued “Remember me for the girl who touched your heart with a vulnerable meaningful conversation. Remember me for my kindness and love. Remember me as someone who tried enjoying every moment regardless of the challenges in her life.”

“Don’t worry. This is not an emotional giving up post. Just saw some people commenting disgusting things. So just wanted to come here and remind my beautiful following to always choose love over hate. And vulnerability over pretence. Love yourself and others around you. Laugh. Live your life,” she continued.

“People hating don’t know any better. Anyone having an issue with you having harmless fun and a harmless laugh shouldn’t be a part of your life. Peace,” Hania concluded. 

More From Showbiz:

Fawad Khan reportedly joins MCU as he bags role in Disney's 'Ms. Marvel'

Fawad Khan reportedly joins MCU as he bags role in Disney's 'Ms. Marvel'

Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ co-star Harshaali Malhotra celebrates 13th birthday

Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ co-star Harshaali Malhotra celebrates 13th birthday
Sajal Aly leaves fans, fellow showbiz stars spellbound with her stunning photo

Sajal Aly leaves fans, fellow showbiz stars spellbound with her stunning photo
Hira Mani gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Hira Mani gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Ayeza Khan reaches 100,000 followers on TikTok

Ayeza Khan reaches 100,000 followers on TikTok
Minal Khan joins SnackVideo

Minal Khan joins SnackVideo
Aiman Khan wins fans' hearts with latest snaps

Aiman Khan wins fans' hearts with latest snaps

Alizeh Shah gets support from Momina Mustehsan amid online criticism

Alizeh Shah gets support from Momina Mustehsan amid online criticism
Aiman Khan shares adorable video with daughter Amal Muneeb

Aiman Khan shares adorable video with daughter Amal Muneeb
Mahira Khan cheers on Malala as she stars on British Vogue's July 2021 cover

Mahira Khan cheers on Malala as she stars on British Vogue's July 2021 cover
Indian TV actor Karan Mehra arrested, later granted bail in domestic violence case

Indian TV actor Karan Mehra arrested, later granted bail in domestic violence case
Shreya Ghoshal shares first glimpse of son Devyaan

Shreya Ghoshal shares first glimpse of son Devyaan

Latest

view all