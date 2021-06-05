Can't connect right now! retry
Yami Gautam ties the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam tied the knot with film director Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the Badlapur actor posted a sweet photo from her wedding ceremony with the quotes of Rumi.

“In your light, I learn to love – Rumi”

She said “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family.”

Yami continued “As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

Aditya Dhar also shared the same photo with the same caption.

