Tom Felton breaks silence on Emma Watson romance buzz: ‘We are something’

British actor Tom Felton has addressed the rumours circulating about hi alleged relationship with fellow actor Emma Watson.

Despite The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor being in a relationship, many have been speculating that she is in a private relationship with her Harry Potter costar.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Felton’s reaction to the news left many baffled as he admitted that the two are “something.”

Praising Watson to the skies, Felton said: "We are something, if that makes any sense. We've been very close for a long time. I adore her.”

"I think she's fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment,” he said.

"As far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing. I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we've all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting,” he continued.

“You're going to get me teary now, but no, I think she's a fantastic influence on the world,” he added.

He also revealed that he and Watson make sure to keep in touch: "I spoke to Emma a couple days ago and immediately it was conversations about, 'Oh wow, the kitchen sink's been plugged' or some trivial nonsense like my dog wouldn't eat a particular kind of food.”

"We do stay in touch, quite frequently... It is nice that we're in sort of four different corners of the earth and yet when we catch up, it feels like yesterday that this was all going on,” he said.

For the unversed, the romance rumours between the two actors have stemmed from their childhood when the Little Women actor admitted to having a major crush on Felton.