All events organised for PM Imran Khan to be conducted in Urdu

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (not pictured) in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 4, 2020. — Reuters/Lim Huey Teng

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed that all events organised in his honour be conducted in Urdu, it emerged on Saturday.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services (NHS) Dr Nausheen Hamid shared a notification from the Prime Minister's Office stating that henceforth all programmes, events, or ceremonies arranged for the prime minister shall be conducted in the national language — Urdu.

Dr Hamid added that the ministers and other government officials have also been directed to make all speeches and statements in the national language.



This is not the first time that the prime minister has shown a preference for Urdu over English.

Back in 2019, when PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had addressed the parliament in English, the prime minister had responded by saying that it is an "insult" to the people.

"Ninety percent of Pakistanis do not know English. We know this. So how is it then, that we speak in English on these public forums? Why do we do this?

"We know Urdu, the people know Urdu, but you start speaking in English," he said, in sharp rebuke for English speakers.

The premier went on to ask whether in the British parliament, anyone ever speaks French.

"If someone does that, they will be made fun of," he said.

